Farmers welfare in BJD Legislature Party, Opposition to target police

Special arrangements were made for Covid test of all ministers, MLAs and other staff ahead of the session. 

Published: 20th November 2020 09:48 AM

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held in the residence of CLP leader Narasingha Mishra in the presence of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Winter session of the Assembly beginning on Friday is likely to be  a stormy one as the Opposition BJP and Congress have lined up several issues to corner the State government.

The alleged death of two persons in police custody at Puri and Biramitrapur, irregularities in paddy procurement, failure of the government in resolving disputes with neighbouring states, deterioration in law and order situation, Bagala Dharmasala land row and failure to properly manage the Covid-19 pandemic are some of the issues to be raised by the Opposition during the 40-day session.

Addressing the BJD Legislature Party meeting through video conference from Naveen Nivas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in spite of the pandemic situation and less voter turnout in Tirtol, the winning margin in both the seats in the bypolls has substantially increased which is a reminder of the growing commitment to serve the people and dedication to public welfare.

The Chief Minister said the government will continue with the efforts to protect the interest of the farmers and all interventions will be focused towards their welfare. “Loans and assistance to our farmers, women SHGs and MSMEs will be our key to boost the economy,” he said. He also requested the members to attend the assembly regularly and participate in the proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the government is prepared to respond to all issues to be raised by the Opposition in the House. He said 10 Bills including three ordinances will be placed during the session.

At the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) meeting, several issues including custodial deaths and deteriorating law and order situation were discussed. “The law and order situation is deteriorating day by the day over the past few years. Two custodial deaths were reported today. The Chief Minister has no moral right to continue in office,” said leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik, who presided over the BJPLP meeting.

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held in the residence of CLP leader Narasingha Mishra in the presence of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. “Congress will raise the issues of custodial death, growing unemployment in the State and government’s failure in creating livelihood opportunities for people because of inefficient management of the pandemic,” party whip in the Assembly Tara Parasad Bahinipati told mediapersons.

The government will present the first supplementary budget of `11,200 crore on the first day of the session on Friday. Special arrangements were made for Covid test of all ministers, MLAs and other staff ahead of the session. 

