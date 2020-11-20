STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine arrested for looting Rs 35 lakh from Odisha bank staff

The accused had spent the rest of the cash in purchase of vehicles and ornaments.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Nine persons were arrested by Sambalpur police on Thursday for looting Rs 35 lakh in cash from staff of Union Bank of India (UBI), Laimura branch in Deogarh district, on November 9. 

The accused had committed the crime when the bank staff were returning with the cash in a car from the bank’s Sambalpur branch to their home branch. They had intercepted the vehicle at Thuntipipal village in Kuchinda sub-division and looted the cash. They also took away the vehicle’s keys, wallet and mobile phone from the driver before fleeing the spot. 

Basing on a complaint filed by branch manager of UBI, Laimura branch, separate teams were constituted to apprehend the accused. Investigation revealed that 11 persons were involved in planning and executing the robbery. Of them, nine were arrested on the day after raids on multiple locations. The robbers belong to different districts of the State.

Briefing media persons, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said, on the day of crime, Kisan had visited UBI’s Laimura branch where he got to know that a vehicle was leaving for Sambalpur to collect cash and is likely to return to Laimura in evening. He found that the same vehicle was used by the bank authorities to transport cash and it was never accompanied by guard. He informed Sumant, who planned the dacoity with Chitrasen. While six persons were present on the spot and committed the dacoity, the others were involved in logistics arrangement and transportation. 

Singh said, Rs 10 lakh in cash was recovered from the accused. The accused had spent the rest of the cash in purchase of vehicles and ornaments. Two cars, a motorcycle, silver and gold ornaments and few other items were purchased from the looted cash. The police also seized five motorcycles and a sharp weapon used in the crime. The mobile phones of the accused were also seized. 

“A manhunt is on to nab the other two accused and we are also investigating on whether the bank was violating the standard operating procedure for transporting the cash as no guards were present in the van. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the SP said.  4A case has been registered under section 395/397 of IPC and section 25 of Arms Act.

