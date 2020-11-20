STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha seeks Rs 33 crore aid for COVID-19 vaccination

The database of 8,267 vaccinators involved in routine immunisation programme has been prepared and 29,276 session sites identified.  

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has sought Rs 33.5 crore Central assistance for management of cold chain and logistics for Covid-19 vaccination in the State. In the first phase, healthcare workers, elderly persons and pregnant women will be administered the vaccine, once it is available.

The State requires 936 small ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs), 70 large ILRs, 30 large deep freezers, 7,331 needle-cum-hub cutter, 506 sharp pits, 1,473 data loggers, two walk-in coolers and two 15 KVA generators besides 10 crore syringes if the Centre does not provide it along with vaccine.  

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the logistic requirements have been taken up with the Centre and the Union Health Ministry has been requested to provide financial assistance. 

“The State government will take a final call after receiving communication from the Centre on vaccine delivery timelines and coverage of other groups. The vaccination for the entire population will be conducted in phases. The process may take months to be completed as it involves huge manpower and logistic support,” he said.  

As directed by the Ministry, database of healthcare workers (HCWs) has been prepared and is being uploaded in trial version of Covid vaccine portal. The database will be upgraded in the final version of the portal once it is ready.  

Meanwhile, the mapping of vaccinators and session sites has been completed in the State. Initially, 3,17,692 healthcare workers associated with 3,989 health facilities will be vaccinated. The HCWs included doctors, paramedics and anganwadi workers.  The database of 8,267 vaccinators involved in routine immunisation programme has been prepared and 29,276 session sites identified.  

The government has also constituted a State-level Steering Committee, State Task Force and District Task Force. The first State Steering Committee meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary is scheduled to be held on Friday.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a review had announced that elderly persons aged above 60 and expectant mothers will also be given priority during the first phase vaccination along with the healthcare workers.

