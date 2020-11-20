Odisha villagers to intensify stir as talks on waste treatment plant fail

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Kantaballavpur, Kantapada and Markandpur have vowed to intensify their protest against construction of a solid waste management plant after talks with authorities of Jagatsinghpur municipality and district administration failed on Thursday.

The tripartite meeting had been called after irate villagers including women had ransacked the construction site and store house of the plant in Kantaballavpur On November 16.

Sources said, villagers of Kantaballavpur - the site of the plant - and neighbouring villages have been protesting the project ever since the land identification began in 2018 but intensified their stir after the tender was finalised last month. They raised concerns over environmental pollution and stench that would emanate from the plant and pose difficulties for residents. During the discussion, the villagers also claimed that the `3 crore worth project would not only affect inhabitants but also impact schools, temples and other projects in the vicinity. “The waste management plant will pollute the surrounding which is why we have joined hands against it,” said former councillor of ward no 1 Rabindra Das.

However, executive officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality Bimal Lenka has clarified that there will be no scope for pollution or odour as the plant will use modern technology. “Similar projects have been successful in cities like Bhubaneswar. We tried to convince them by clearing their doubts but they are still not cooperating. The administration will conduct another meeting soon in this regard,” he said. Sub collector Dharmendra Mallick, Jagatsinghpur tehsildar Manas Ranjan Bhoi, SDPO Priyaranjan Satpathy and chiefs of villages concerned, were present during the meeting among others.