Resolve inter-state border disputes: Dharmendra Pradhan to CM Naveen Patnaik

The Union Minister said Odisha should take the lead in initiating discussions to resolve border disputes.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:49 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to call an all party meeting to discuss border disputes with neighbouring states.

Writing a letter to the Chief Minister in the wake of rising tensions along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border at Pottangi block in Koraput district, Pradhan urged the CM for constitution of a House Committee of the Odisha Legislative Assembly comprising members of different parties to undertake a detailed study of the issues and present their findings and recommendations.

“It is understood that unilateral demarcation claiming certain portions of Sunabeda mouza under Sambai panchayat and digging of a pond in Talaganjei Padar village by officials of Andhra Pradesh government was found unacceptable to Odisha. The matter has now escalated to blockage of Pottangi-Arku road by villagers on Andhra Pradesh side,” Pradhan said.Noting that 14 of Odisha’s 30 districts share borders with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Pradhan said, “Odisha has a long history of border and water disputes with all these neighbouring states owing to historical, cartographic and geographical reasons.”

“It would seem prudent to arrive at an effective and comprehensive resolution of Odisha’s ongoing and long standing border disputes with all its neighbouring states through bilateral discussions between states in true spirit of federalism,” he stated. 

The Union Minister said Odisha should take the lead in initiating discussions to resolve border disputes. “However, it must be ensured that socio-economic interest of the people of Odisha is not compromised in any way,” he concluded.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue, Pradhan said, “I would also urge you to seek the support of the Central government in mediating a resolution between Odisha and neighbouring states for boundary disputes.”

