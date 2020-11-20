Sabai craft of Mayurbhanj set to go international

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The floundering Sabai grass craft of Mayurbhanj district may get a new lease of life with the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) according permission to sale of the products in the international market.

The Mayurbhanj Sabai Farmers Producer Company Limited (MSFPCL) had sought permission from the Union government to sell Sabai craft in international market in order to boost its demand and improve market linkage.

The craft that is unique to the district provided sustenance to many craftsmen till Covid-19 struck. Sabai farmers and traders from Suliapada, Baripada, Rasgobindpur, Kaptipada and Morada have been suffering for the last more than seven months due to the pandemic.

Products made of Sabai grass, also known as ‘Golden Sabai’ due to its colour, were once in high demand. However, owing to absence of market linkage and other factors, the craft was staring at uncertainty.

Deputy CEO of Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS) Biman Mal said the move was also aimed to augment the income of women self-help group (SHG) members engaged in the craft. As many as 19 women SHGs from Suliapada, Baripada and Kaptipada blocks have been enrolled under MSFPCL at present. Earlier this year, women SHGs of the district, as part of the ‘go local’ movement to counter Chinese products had made rakhis from Sabai grass. The rakhis were sold through stalls set up in Baripada, Rairangpur and Bhubaneswar at Rs 25-30 per unit.

ORMAS had received order of 1,500 such rakhis. Even private sellers had evinced interest in buying the rakhis in bulk owing to its popularity. Mal said business in international market will create demand for Sabai craft and it will benefit both farmers and women SHGs.