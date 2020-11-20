STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three new Medical College Hospitals in Odisha to admit students from next year

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone of the Puri medical college and hospital in 2015 under PMSSY.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday directed officials concerned to expedite the work for admission of students in three new medical colleges at Puri, Sundargarh and Talcher from 2021-22 academic session.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy gave this direction during a review of the progress of the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR) at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital at Puri. 

As the commissioning of these institutions, which would provide tertiary health care facilities, are running behind schedule, the Chief Secretary directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the medical colleges start functioning from the next academic session.

The student intake capacity of the three medical colleges is 100 each per year. The medical college at Talcher is supported by MCL while NTPC is extending support to the medical college at Sundargarh. The institutions would be run through a Trust on ‘no profit no loss’ basis. The Chief Secretary directed to complete furnishing of the building by December and move to the Medical Council of India for necessary permission to commence admission from next academic session. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone of the Puri medical college and hospital in 2015 under PMSSY.

MBBS, BDS registration deadline extended 
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on Thursday extended the last date for registration to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges in the State till November 23. The decision was taken in view of the problems faced by some of the medical aspirants in completing their registration due to Covid-19 pandemic, said OJEE committee chairman SK Chand. The State merit list of candidates for admission will be published on November 26. The first round admission process will begin on November 30 and continue till December 2, he added.

