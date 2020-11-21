5 hurt in BPSL boiler explosion  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as five persons were injured in an explosion in a boiler of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) at Thelkuli here on Friday.

Smoke billowing out of BPSL plant

Thelkuli IIC Prakash Karna said one person sustained grievous injuries and has been shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Four others received minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital on BPSL premises. They were later discharged. The condition of the severely injured man is stated to be stable.

Executive officer (administration) of BPSL Pramod Patra said the explosion took place due to a leakage in the boiler at around 2 pm. “However, we are yet to find out the details about the incident. Investigation is on,” he added.