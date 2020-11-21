STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HRPC begins probe into custodial death in Puri  

The victim’s relatives alleged that Ramesh’s parents are yet to be released from the police detention.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 11:16 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: A DSP-ranked officer of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) on Friday began investigation into the alleged custodial death in Baseli Sahi police station.He visited the police station where all reports regarding arrest of victim K Ramesh were handed over to him. He also met relatives of Ramesh and recorded their statement. IG Praveen Kumar is supervising the probe. 

However, Singh said the victim’s parents have not been detained in any police station. Rubbishing media reports that police cremated Ramesh’s body in absence of his parents and family members, the SP said the victim’s father lit the funeral pyre at Swargadwar. 

“Since there was a huge crowd in the district headquarters hospital, the victim’s body was taken through the back gate to Swargadwar.  The father was present at Swargadwar and performed his son’s final rites. The entire funeral process has been videographed,” he said. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of CPI (M) activists led by district secretary Sarat Raiguru took out a rally to Puri collectorate on the day and handed over a charter of demands addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Collector Balwant Singh.  The demands include arrest of Baselisahi IIC on murder charge, transfer of the SP and compensation to the victim’s family.

On the day, Orissa High Court in response to a PIL filed by Raiguru over the custodial death asked Puri SP to file status report at the earliest. Sources said several political parties and the lawyers’ body are planning to observe Puri bandh over the incident soon.

