Noted nephrologist Prof Kar passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted nephrologist Prof Chittaranjan Kar passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai on Friday evening. He was 57 and suffering from Covid-19 related complications.

Prof Kar had tested positive for the virus on August 20 and admitted to SUM Covid Hospital here. He was shifted to AMRI Hospital for post Covid treatment after he tested negative. He was airlifted to MGM Hospital, Chennai on October 7 after his health condition deteriorated.

Sources said his condition had started improving and lung transplantation was planned, but it could not be carried out.

Stating that the demise of Prof Kar is a great loss to the State, Principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) Prof JK Das said his condition was good on Wednesday as he was lifting his hands and responding well.

“His neurotic response was good and lungs condition was improving. But suddenly his platelet count fell on Thursday evening and he suffered from brain haemorrhages. He was declared dead at about 6 pm,” he said.

Credited with initiation of kidney and cadaver transplant in the State, Kar was Professor of Nephrology department of SCBMCH. He was in-charge of the State renal transplant programme.

He is survived by wife and two sons. His body will be brought back to Odisha on Saturday for last rites. People from different sections of the society have condoled his death.