Puri custodial death: Orissa High Court, NHRC seek report from state government

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: The heat is on the State government over the alleged custodial death of one K Ramesh in Puri, with the Orissa High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognisance of the incident and seeking reports on it.

A division bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath on Friday directed the State counsel Subir Palit to take instructions from the government and file an affidavit on the matter.

The bench issued the direction after advocates Deepak Mohapatra and Padmalaya Mohapatra made mention of a PIL on the death of one K Ramesh in police custody. The bench further directed listing of the petition on Monday for hearing along with the affidavit.

A Puri-based lawyer Sarat Kumar Rayguru filed the petition seeking court-monitored investigation, immediate action against police officials involved in the "unlawful incident" and compensation to the family of the deceased.

The NHRC has also sought an action taken report from State Chief Secretary and DGP within four weeks. This includes a detailed report covering all aspects leading to the death of the accused, time and place of occurrence as well as the reason for his arrest or detention.

Besides, the Commission has sought a copy of the complaint, FIR registered against the accused, copies of arrest, seizure and recovery memos, copy of medico legal certificate of the deceased, postmortem report, final cause of death based on forensic science laboratory report, magisterial enquiry report, among others.

"The NHRC expresses its deep anguish over the recurrence of such custodial deaths despite several directions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Commission. This is not acceptable in a country governed by the rule of law," the Commission observed. National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and chairperson of Human Rights Front Manoj Jena had lodged complaints in the connection and demanded a thorough enquiry into the matter.

According to the petition filed in the High Court, Ramesh was arrested and taken to Baselisahi police station on November 18 morning. He was charged under different sections of IPC, including attempt to murder, and Arms Act.

He, however, sustained severe injuries in his head and body in police custody. He was taken to Puri DHH but died on the way at around 8.30 pm. The body was cremated at around 12.30 pm on Thursday without handing over the body to the family members or allowing them to see it, the petition alleged.

Government on damage control mode

BHUBANESWAR The State government on Friday transferred Puri SP Akhileshwar Singh to the State Police Headquarters and posted Sambalpur SP K Vishal Singh in his place. The Baselisahi police station sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Pradhan and two constables Jagannath Swain and Babuli Behera have also been suspended by DGP Abhay. The DGP also placed Biramitrapur police station inspector-in-charge Smruti Prava Pradhan under suspension over the other alleged custodial death incident.