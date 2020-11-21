STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRC sets December date for World Bank fund audit

The SRC directed officials to keep documents of World Bank-assisted programmes ready for verification and audit to ascertain its proper utilisation.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Friday directed officials to furnish details of the World Bank funds spent under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP) in Ganjam district by December this year.

Jena was on a one day visit to Ganjam. He visited the ODRP colonies constructed in coastal blocks of the district and reviewed the progress of the project at Chhatrapur.

Khalikote, Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda and Chikiti blocks of Ganjam were the worst-hit blocks in cyclone Phailin in 2013. The ODRP was started in 2014 to provide relief to hundreds of fishermen families who lost their homes in the cyclone. Under the programme, 16,290 families of 127 villages in the five blocks were identified to be rehabilitated with houses through financial aid from the World Bank. Accordingly, the sites for houses were identified at safer places in coastal areas.

During the last six years, 15,185 families were provided with houses constructed at ODRP colonies in the five blocks. However, since some of the colonies lack basic amenities such as drainage channels, schools and health centres, many of the ODRP houses remain locked while some have been rented out as the beneficiaries prefer to stay at other places.

In the recent past, the district administration inspected colonies and also sealed some of the houses which were either locked or rented out. The sealed houses were later returned to beneficiaries with warning. 

Besides, some beneficiaries were not paid the price of houses due to various reasons. Jena asked officials to disburse funds to beneficiaries as per norms so that construction of houses will be completed in time. The officials were also directed to provide necessary amenities in the colonies and ensure that beneficiaries stay in the houses allotted to them.

The SRC directed officials to keep documents of World Bank-assisted programmes ready for verification and audit to ascertain its proper utilisation.Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange and other district officials were present.

