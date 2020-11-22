ATM theft bid foiled, five arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A loot attempt at an ATM kiosk of Indian Bank at Cuttack Road was foiled after alert locals informed police here on Saturday. Five of the accused were arrested. Locals saw a group of antisocials inside the AT M kiosk in the wee hours and informed police.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to nab one among them while the rest escaped. During interrogation, the accused informed police about his accomplices who were nabbed later in the day. Indian Bank’s Jharpada branch manager Ajit Ranjan Tripathy lodged a complaint with Laxmisagar police.

The accused are Litu Behera of Kandhamal besides, Lalan Kumar Das, Krushna Chandra Barik, Kalandi Behera and Sankar Kumar Behera, all residing in Haldipadia Basti here. Police said initial investigation suggests that the accused are not hardcore criminals as they were carrying a screw driver and a crowbar and not equipment like gas cutters used in such crimes.

In another case, Nayapalli police arrested two women Chilika Digal and her mother-in-law Manika Das for allegedly stealing over Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments from one Satpal Gugnani’s house in IRC Village on November 8. They committed the theft when the couple was not present in the house. Police have seized `98,000 cash from them.