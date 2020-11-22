STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Konark festival plan challenged in Orissa High Court

Brundaban Das Ajad has filed a petition against the decision in the High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government’s plan to hold the Konark Dance Festival and International Sand Art Festival from December 1 to 5 amid Covid-19 pandemic was challenged in Orissa High Court by a resident of the city on Friday.

Brundaban Das Ajad has filed a petition against the decision in the High Court. Ajad’s counsel Shivshankar Mohanty made special mention of the PIL before the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath.

The petition is expected to be listed by Tuesday. In his petition, Ajad has sought direction to the authorities to withdraw the decision as the festivals have potential of drawing crowd. The petitioner expressed apprehensions that such gathering has large potential of spreading Covid-19 infections, especially when experts have predicted a second coronavirus wave during winter.

Ajad also alleged that holding of the festival would violate the government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines which prohibit large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations. The dance festival is held in open air on Natamandap of the Sun Temple, while the sand art festival is organised on Chandrabhaga beach near it.

The Tourism department had announced that the Konark Festival will be organised amid Covid restrictions. During the festival, renowned artists from different parts of the country will participate. Similarly, 20 sand art stalls would be set up on the Chandrabhaga beach where only Indian sand artists will showcase their talents.

