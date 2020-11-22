Odisha govt faces heat over closure of schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government’s decision to close down nearly 14,000 schools sparked off a furore in the Assembly on Saturday with the Opposition members creating a ruckus, demanding its immediate roll back.

The proceedings of the House had to be adjourned several times by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro during both pre and post lunch sessions as the members rushed into the well shouting slogans. As the House could not be run due to the noisy scenes, the Speaker convened an all party meeting to resolve the issue.

Sources said it was decided in the meeting that the government chief whip will bring a motion in the House for discussion. Raising the issue, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said that since education is a fundamental right for all, the State government should immediately roll back its decision.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik stated that the proposed merger of schools will create difficulties for students to attend classes as they will have to cover long distances from their homes. Responding to the concern shown by members, the Speaker directed the Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash to make a statement in the House in this regard within two days.

Outside the House, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened to commit suicide in front of the Speaker if the State government did not roll back its decision. The School and Mass Education Minister, however, rejected the Opposition allegation that the government has decided to close 14,000 schools.

“The fact is that the School and Mass Education Department has begun the process to close down 7,772 primary and upper primary schools and the Chief Minister will take a final call on the matter,” he said. Stating that the intention is not to harass the students by closing down schools, the Minister said that the government is committed to provide quality education.