STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt faces heat over closure of schools

The proceedings of the House had to be adjourned several times by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro during both pre and post lunch sessions as the members rushed into the well shouting slogans.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government’s decision to close down nearly 14,000 schools sparked off a furore in the Assembly on Saturday with the Opposition members creating a ruckus, demanding its immediate roll back.

The proceedings of the House had to be adjourned several times by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro during both pre and post lunch sessions as the members rushed into the well shouting slogans. As the House could not be run due to the noisy scenes, the Speaker convened an all party meeting to resolve the issue.

Sources said it was decided in the meeting that the government chief whip will bring a motion in the House for discussion. Raising the issue, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said that since education is a fundamental right for all, the State government should immediately roll back its decision.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik stated that the proposed merger of schools will create difficulties for students to attend classes as they will have to cover long distances from their homes. Responding to the concern shown by members, the Speaker directed the Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash to make a statement in the House in this regard within two days.

Outside the House, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened to commit suicide in front of the Speaker if the State government did not roll back its decision. The School and Mass Education Minister, however, rejected the Opposition allegation that the government has decided to close 14,000 schools.

“The fact is that the School and Mass Education Department has begun the process to close down 7,772 primary and upper primary schools and the Chief Minister will take a final call on the matter,” he said. Stating that the intention is not to harass the students by closing down schools, the Minister said that the government is committed to provide quality education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly schools close
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp