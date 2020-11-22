STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway museum to come up in Baripada

As part of the museum project, the two locomotives and their coaches will be renovated. Besides, a park will be constructed near the upcoming facility.

Two narrow gauge steam engines, depicting the history of railways in the district, can be seen near Baripada railway station.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Indian Railways will soon build a ‘heritage museum’ in Baripada where restored locomotives of pre-Independence era will be put on public display. Tender for the Rs 1.01 crore project was recently floated by South Eastern Railway.

The railway history of Mayurbhanj dates back to 1904 when work on the Rupsa-Bangiriposi narrow gauge line was started by its erstwhile ruler Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo. The first section of the 52 km line was inaugurated by then Lieutenant Governor of Bengal Sir Andrew Fraser on January 20, 1905.

This line was known as ‘Blue Chip Railway’. Rupsa was the junction which provided connectivity to Bengal Nagpur Railway’s broad gauge line which was later renamed South Eastern Railway. An agreement was signed between Mayurbhanj state and Mayurbhanj railway company on December 2, 1918 for extension of the line from Bangiriposi to Talband and the section was opened on July 15, 1920.

Owing to public demand, the Railway Ministry approved the gauge conversion in 1995. On December 17, 2005, a broad gauge line was laid from Rupsa to Baripada. Two narrow gauge steam engines, depicting the history of railways in the district, can be seen near Baripada railway station.

As part of the museum project, the two locomotives and their coaches will be renovated. Besides, a park will be constructed near the upcoming facility.

