STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rewilding of tigress Sundari reaches MP High Court

“The DFO of Satkosia will leave for Bhopal next week,” he said. Karate said Sundari is doing well.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A team from NTCA visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve and inspected the enclosure where Sundari has been accommodated.

A team from NTCA visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve and inspected the enclosure where Sundari has been accommodated.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Rewilding of tigress Sundari, now in an enclosure in Satkosia, has reached the High Court of Madhya Pradesh after an NGO filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking response from the Forest department of Odisha.

Field director of Satkosia Tiger Reserve Pradip Raj Karate said the chief wildlife warden of Odisha has been made one of the parties in the PIL and the state government has authorised DFO of Satkosia to attend the hearing at the Madhya Pradesh HC on his behalf next week.

“The DFO of Satkosia will leave for Bhopal next week,” he said. Karate said Sundari is doing well. “Her behaviour is normal and she is being constantly monitored by the forest personnel,” he said. Even as both National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the state government have been asking the MP government to take back the tigress, the latter has remained unresponsive.

A team from NTCA visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve and inspected the enclosure where Sundari has been accommodated. Along with tiger Mahavir, Sundari was translocated to Sakosia from Madhya Pradesh in 2018 in what was India’s first such project.

Four months after release into the wild, Mahavir was caught in a snare and died while Sundari turned hostile and killed two persons even before venturing deep into the forest. Finally it was tranquilised in November 2018 and put in the enclosure at Raigoda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigress Sundari Madhya Pradesh Odisha Satkosia Tiger Reserve
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp