8.96 lakh unemployed youths in Odisha: Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has a total of 8,96,838 registered unemployed youths till October 31, Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Premananda Nayak informed the State Assembly on Sunday.Replying an unstarred question from BJP member Mukesh Mahalinga, he said 13,66,166 unemployed youths have been imparted job-oriented training in the last six years. 

The Minister said the government had formed the State Employment Mission in 2005-06 with an aim to develop the skills of unemployed youths and make them employable. Under the mission, the youths have been imparted training through various skill development programmes for self employment.Besides, the government constituted the Odisha Skill Development Authority in 2016-17 to expedite the programmes. The State Employment Mission has been merged with it on December 6, 2016, he said.

Replying to a separate question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Tusharkanti Behera said 186 IT and ITES companies are now operating from Bhubaneswar. He said as per the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), about 80 per cent of the IT professionals from Odisha are presently working in these companies.

