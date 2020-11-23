Chill is back in Odisha, rain will come too

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expect more chill this week onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast rain in south Odisha this week under influence of the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal even as mercury has started falling once again.

The system, over south-west and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal, has become well marked. It is likely to concentrate into a depression within next one day and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The system poses no threat to Odisha as it is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25. Under its influence, some parts of south Odisha will experience rainfall on November 25 and 26, said Umasankar Das, Scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre .

The met office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts on November 25. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati and Rayagada districts and other places in south Odisha districts on November 26.

Meanwhile, mercury has started dipping as five places recorded 15 degree Celsius and less on Sunday. Sonepur was the coldest at 11.4 degree Celsius followed by Jharsuguda (13.4), Phulbani (14.3), Talcher (14.6) and Daringbadi (15).

Met office attributed the dip to strong dry and cold north-westerly winds blowing towards Odisha and clear sky condition. “The minimum temperature will further dip by two to three degree in coastal and interior districts of north Odisha within next three days,” said Das.

Met office has also issued dense fog warning at one or two places in Kandhamal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Rayagada and Dhenkanal districts on Monday.

