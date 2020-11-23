COVID-19: Rise in fatality rate worry for Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: There has been an abrupt spike in Covid-19 fatality rate in Sundargarh district in recent weeks but the local administration seems to be clueless about the possible reasons. A section of health officials feel increased home isolation of positive patients may be one of the contributory factors for the rising death rate.

Sources informed that in 22 days of November, the district has reported 56 deaths and a total of 1,932 Covid-19 positive cases. In October, there were 37 deaths among 3,438 infections and the previous month, Sundargarh had reported four deaths and 3,096 positive cases.

Till August 31, the district had reported 36 Covid-19 deaths and 4,419 positive cases. Incidentally, while new infections have started dropping recently, the death toll continues to be high with four to five patients reportedly succumbing to the virus everyday.

An official in the Health department pointed out that majority of the deceased persons were elderly or those with comorbidities. Some patients in the age group of 30-50 years have also died. Previously, the death rate might have been low as positive patients were kept in institutional quarantine and immediately shifted to hospitals on worsening of health condition. But with a large number of patients in home isolation now, it is not possible to keep a tab on their health condition regularly, he said.

In home isolation, a drop in oxygen level during odd night hours may aggravate the condition of a patient in absence of immediate critical care. When such a patient gets hospitalised the next morning, his condition is already critical, he added.

Health administration sources informed that amid availability of additional ICU beds at two authorised private hospitals, the focus is to ensure ventilator support to all elderly patients and persons with comorbidities in a hope to bring down Covid-19 fatality rate.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan avoided to comment on the issue. General secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, VP Tiwari said with rise in death rate, there is a sense of panic and the administration should take effective measures.

