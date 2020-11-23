STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly woman killed on sorcery suspicion in Odisha, one held

While a manhunt has been launched to arrest the others involved in the crime, Saibani’s body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on the day. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police arrested a man for killing a 70-year-old differently-abled woman on suspicion of practising sorcery at Chanabagada village within Digapahandi police limits late on Saturday night. 

The accused, whose identity has not yet been revealed, had killed Saibani Malik along with a few others on October 8. Her highly decomposed body was recovered by police from a forest near the village on Sunday. 

Saibani was not married and was staying alone in her home. After she went missing more than a month back, police started a search to trace her. Two days back, two youths, who were detained by police for information on the matter, revealed that Saibani was killed on suspicion on practising sorcery and their statement was corroborated by a few other villagers. 

Police said Saibani was an ardent devotee of Goddess Kali. She was suspected of practising sorcery after some villagers including children died under mysterious circumstances in the last two years. A sorcerer confirmed the villagers’ doubt. 

On investigation, police found that the accused was hiding in a slum in Bhubaneswar. However, he had escaped by the time a team from Digapahandi police reached the State capital looking for him. He was arrested from a spot near the village and during interrogation told the police that he had strangulated Saibani to death along with a few others and buried her body in the forest. 

