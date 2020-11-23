Finalise promotion list, Odisha Chief Secy asks depts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State government receiving series of complaints about delay in giving promotion, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed all departments to complete promotion-related works by December-end and report the status to the General Administration department.

In a letter to all departments, the Chief Secretary said the departmental promotion committee (DPC) should finalise the list for promotion before December 31 to ensure timely promotion of government employees.

Stating that the government is giving utmost importance to timely promotion, the Chief Secretary requested the departments to dispose of all pending grievances relating to promotion immediately and submit a report to GA&PG department for compilation.

As the third phase of promotion adalats could not meet to hear the grievances of petitioners due to Covid-19 pandemic, all the cases have been sent to respective departments for hearing and disposal. However, some of the departments have not disposed of the cases by the stipulated date of October 15.

While some officers of engineers cadres of Works and Water Resources departments are running from pillar to post for their promotion, Rajkishore Satpathy, a Desk Officer of Rural Development department, retired in September without getting promotion to Under Secretary due to apathy of the Home department.

Taking serious note of the unusual delay in granting promotion to government employees, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December last year had directed all departments to complete the promotion process by December-end every year.

In continuation to the special drive on promotion, the government had also set up promotion courts headed by Additional Chief Secretaries to solve the problems of employees in the matter of promotion.