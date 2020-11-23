STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Finalise promotion list, Odisha Chief Secy asks depts

Naveen Patnaik in December last year had directed all departments to complete the promotion process by December-end every year. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State government receiving series of complaints about delay in giving promotion, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed all departments to complete promotion-related works by December-end and report the status to the General Administration department.

In a letter to all departments, the Chief Secretary said the departmental promotion committee (DPC) should finalise the list for promotion before December 31 to ensure timely promotion of government employees.

Stating that the government is giving utmost importance to timely promotion, the Chief Secretary requested the departments to dispose of all pending grievances relating to promotion immediately and submit a report to GA&PG department for compilation.

As the third phase of promotion adalats could not meet to hear the grievances of petitioners due to Covid-19 pandemic, all the cases have been sent to respective departments for hearing and disposal. However, some of the departments have not disposed of the cases by the stipulated date of October 15.

While some officers of engineers cadres of Works and Water Resources departments are running from pillar to post for their promotion, Rajkishore Satpathy, a Desk Officer of Rural Development department, retired in September without getting promotion to Under Secretary due to apathy of the Home department.
Taking serious note of the unusual delay in granting promotion to government employees, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December last year had directed all departments to complete the promotion process by December-end every year. 

In continuation to the special drive on promotion, the government had also set up promotion courts headed by Additional Chief Secretaries to solve the problems of employees in the matter of promotion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Asit Tripathy
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp