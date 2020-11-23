 HC refuses to extend protection to Jay, Jagi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected Odisha Infratech Pvt Ltd (OIPL)’s petition seeking quashing of a land fraud case registered against the company by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch.While rejecting OIPL’s plea on Friday, the High Court did not extend further the interim protection against arrest, it had granted on November 5, to Baijayant Panda, the national vice-president of BJP, and his wife Jagi Mangat Panda, who runs OTV Network. Both are promoters and owners of the company.

The EOW is probing the alleged benami transactions of OIPL, which is accused of usurping land belonging to scheduled caste community at Sarua village in Khurda district. Refusing to interfere with the criminal proceedings against OIPL, Justice BP Routray ruled that “the allegations prima facie satisfies the ingredients of offences under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act”.

While rejecting OIPL’s argument that EOW has no authority to investigate into present nature of case, Justice Routray said a resolution of Odisha government “falsifies the contention”. It shows that EOW is a part of Crime Branch of the State Police and its charter of duties authorises the agency to investigate into different nature of cases including cases of cheating, forgery and land fraud.

Justice Routray further observed, “When the present investigation is not disputed to be conducted by any officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, no illegality, irregularity or loss of jurisdiction is found with the investigation by the EOW. Therefore, every argument laid on this score is found misconceived and without substance”.

Meanwhile, Jagi Mangat in a release said they will continue to seek redressal in the courts against continued harassment by the State government. Stating that the company will continue to cooperate with the State authorities on all the cases, she demanded that the allegations should be investigated by a neutral national agency because of the biased behaviour of the Odisha authorities.