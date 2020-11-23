Jumbos on crop raid spree in Belaguntha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Smelling their way to ripe paddy crops, a herd of 15 elephants is wreaking havoc in many villages of Belaguntha block since the last three days, forcing local farmers to spend sleepless nights.

While farmers are guarding their crops throughout the night, villagers are staying indoors after sundown fearing for their safety. Adding to their woes, Southco officials have disconnected power supply to more than 16 villages after being asked by forest officials, compelling locals to live in darkness for no fault of their own.

The herd comprising three tuskers, eight females and four calves reportedly sneaked into Belaguntha from Buguda forest range three days back. The elephants entered farmland near Karapali, Jiroli, Banka, Indragarh, BLSPur Sasan, Jiliba and Mangalpur villages and damaged crops.

Bhimsen Lenka, a local farmer, claimed that the herd has damaged standing paddy crop over 50 acre of land in the last three days. “Harvesting has started in the block since the last one week. But we are afraid to go to our agriculture fields due to presence of the elephants,” he said.

The herd destroyed standing paddy crop near Banka village on Friday night following which forest personnel led by forester S Patra launched a drive to chase away the elephants. Besides, Southco staff disconnected power supply of nearby villages where the herd was seen moving. On Sunday, locals farmers claimed that the herd was present in the forest at the foothill of Kumarsuni hill.

Gangapur forester G Venkatrao Dora said the elephants entered Belaguntha from Buguda on Thursday via Suramani and Banka by crossing Badanadi river.

Forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the movement of the herd which is now inside Dumudumi forest. The crops damaged by the elephants would be assessed and compensation provided to farmers.

Dora also asked villagers not to panic and assured deployment of adequate forest personnel to chase away the herd.