Mammal census at Bhitarkanika from today

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The three-day mammal census at Bhitarkanika National Park will get underway on Monday. Forest officials will enumerate spotted deer, boar, rhesus macaque, common langur, jackal, fishing cat, hyena, otter, jungle cat and leopard cat in the park.

The move will help in compiling baseline data of mammals in the park in order to chalk out plans to protect them, said DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash. Forest guards, locals and environmentalists will be engaged in 50 forest beats of the park. The teams will scout the park and its nearby areas wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms.

During 2019 census, 7,129 mammals including 3,184 spotted deer, 1,660 boars, 1,819 rhesus macaques, 15 common langurs, 224 jackals, 28 fishing cats, eight hyenas, 113 otters and 14 jungle cats were counted in the park.