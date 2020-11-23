STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matchmaker turns match-fixer, dupes two 'grooms' of Rs 70,000 in Odisha

Deepak also assured Rajbhan that he has found a bride for him and will introduce him with her after Kishori’s marriage.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Balangir police is on the look out of a matchmaker who duped two men of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of arranging brides for their marriage.The two are Rajbhan Pal of Nikhora village in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Kishori Pal of Niwari village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said Rajbhan contacted the alleged matchmaker Deepak for arranging a bride after coming to know that he had earlier a facilitated a resident of Lalitpur to get married to a girl of Balangir. Similarly, Kishori also contacted the matchmaker for a bride. After being assured by Deepak, both the men reached Chhattisgarh where they hired an SUV and arrived in Balangir on November 19.

The matchmaker took the duo to Shantipada in Balangir town and introduced them to a girl who he claimed belonged to Aainalatunga village in Patnagarh sub-division. The girl reportedly agreed to marry Kishori. The marriage date was fixed on November 20 and sweets were distributed among the guests. It was decided that the marriage would take place at a temple in Cherupali village of Puintala block. Kishori took a photo of the girl before leaving for his hotel in Balangir. 

Deepak also assured Rajbhan that he has found a bride for him and will introduce him with her after Kishori’s marriage.Before taking them to the girl, the matchmaker allegedly collected Rs 70,000 from Rajbhan and Kishori in two installments. He had also promised the duo to arrange gold ornaments for their marriage.  

On the day of marriage, Rajbhan and Kishori went to the temple but to their surprise, neither Deepak not the girl turned up for the marriage. When they tried to call the matchmaker, his phone was switched off. After some time, Deepak rang up Kishori and threatened the duo to leave Balangir soon or face dire consequences.

Realising that they have been cheated, Rajbhan and Kishori went to Balangir Town police station and lodged a complaint on Saturday.Balangir Town IIC Sangram Pattnaik said police have got the address of the matchmaker and even raided the house at Shantipada where the duo met the girl. 

“We have seized the photo of the girl and other documents. Investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

