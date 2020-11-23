STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mega water project meets local protest

Congress leader Sudarshan Das alleged that on the pretext of providing water to people, the government has planned to supply water to big business houses. 

Published: 23rd November 2020

Farmers attending the meet to oppose the drinking water project at Rajnagar

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Rs 750 crore proposed mega drinking water project, which envisages to utilise the water of Kharasrota river, has come up against stiff opposition by farmers from the riverside villages.The farmers, united under the banner of Kharosotra Banchao Sangram Samiti (KBSS), on Sunday attended a public meeting at Rajnagar and vowed to oppose any move to divert water from the river. 

“We have decided to oppose the project as Kharosotra river would dry up after it is implemented. The project will  gradually destroy agriculture and environment  affecting 220 riverside villages with a population of around four lakh in Aul and Rajkanika blocks,” said former Aul MLA and Congress leader Debendra Sharma. He said the government should first build a barrage in the river to store water before diverting it. 

Environmentalist Chittaranjan Behera said it is illegal on the part of the State government to launch the project  without obtaining environment clearance and approval of National Wildlife Board. Diversion of water from an already deficient river basin would lead to ingress of seawater upstream and injure the district’s agricultural activities. It will increase man-animal conflicts in the riverside villages as more crocodiles will stray into the river from water bodies  of Bhitarkanika due to increase in salinity level, he said. 

Congress leader Sudarshan Das alleged that on the pretext of providing water to people, the government has planned to supply water to big business houses. RWSS executive engineer Dilip Dehury said the project will involve diversion  of water from the river to 91 panchayats  and benefit population of around five lakh of four blocks of the neighbouring Bhadrak district. “Only surplus water will be diverted from the river through pipelines. Some persons with an ulterior motive have been opposing the project. We will, however, start the project work soon,” he said. 

