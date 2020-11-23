No reshuffle in police till December-end in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reshuffle in top IPS cadre seems unlikely till end of December as at least a dozen police officers await promotion. The SP post in Sambalpur is lying vacant after the State Government transferred Kanwar Vishal Singh to Puri. Sambalpur’s Additional SP is in-charge of the district headquarters. Sambalpur is likely to get a new SP soon, a senior officer told TNIE on Saturday.

While Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain and SP of Railways, Rourkela, Trinath Patel are set to retire early next year, Twin City Traffic DCP Saumya Mishra has sought a change in her parent cadre from Odisha to Punjab on marriage grounds.

However, a senior police officer said no major reshuffle in IPS level will take place before promotions of the senior officers most likely by December-end or January. This year, 12 to 15 senior officers are likely to get promotions. “Usually, senior police officers are promoted by end of December from SP rank to DIG, DIG to IG and IG to Additional DG. A major reshuffle in IPS level will take place only after these promotions,” said the sources. The board to decide on promotions comprises the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials as members.