Odisha man held for looting job aspirant

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Abhyachandpur police on Sunday arrested a man for looting a youth after luring him with a job in IOCL on social media. He was identified as Prafulla Mandal of Arun Nagar within Jambu Marine police limits of Kendrapara district. Police said the accused posted fake jobs on Facebook to lure youths.

Binod Singh, an unemployed youth of Rayagada district, came to know about a vacant post of security guard in IOCL through Mandal’s account on Facebook. The accused advised Singh to come to Paradip to apply for the job.

Singh arrived at Paradip on Saturday and met Mandal at Dochakki to know about the process of applying for the job. However, the accused forcibly took away `7,000 and mobile phone of the youth and fled from the spot. Later, Singh lodged a complaint with police basing on which Mandal was arrested.