Odisha to dig 1,500 more farm ponds in 10 drought-hit districts

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to address the drought problem in 10 districts, the Directorate of Horticulture has submitted a proposal to the State government for providing financial assistance to farmers for digging 1,500 additional farm ponds.

The directorate has sought catalytic assistance of Rs 11.25 crore from the National Disaster Management Fund for district-level drought mitigation as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), farmers are provided 50 per cent assistance for digging farm ponds.

“This assistance is not sufficient to cater to the demands of farmers in drought-prone districts. The directorate has proposed to the government to provide catalytic assistance in 10 drought-prone districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagad, Koraput, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj,” sources in the directorate said.

As the agro-climatic conditions of the State are immensely suitable for perennial fruit crops like mango, litchi, guava, oranges and lime; annual fruits like banana, pineapple and papaya; spices like ginger, tumeric, chili, a variety of root and tuber and vegetables, the water tanks will tide over moisture stress during drought situation.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended catalytic assistance of Rs 20 crore each to 12 most drought-prone states including Odisha for preparing district-level drought mitigation plans. A beneficiary will be provided Rs 75,000 assistance for farm pond under the scheme.

MIDH is a centrally sponsored scheme for the holistic growth of the horticulture sector. Under the scheme, the central contribution is 60 per cent of the total outlay for programmes while the balance 40 per cent is the State share.