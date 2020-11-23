Simplification of land kisams, satwas on cards in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Revenue has proposed to simplify the land kisams (land use) and satwas (land holdings) recorded in the record of rights (RoRs) for better land administration in the State. Rationalisation of kisam system would make transfer of land and extension of benefits to farmers easier and quicker.

After consultations at RDC level, the Board of Revenue has submitted the proposal to the Revenue and Disaster Management department last week. Sources said after digitisation of land records, it came to the notice of the government that despite issue of guidelines and instructions under the existing rules by the Board of Revenue, 7,797 kisams of land and 750 satwas are still in vogue in the record of rights in the State. It is mainly because of the use of several vernacular languages even with duplications. Too many vernacular names are used for same type of land use. Different types of land use are also not clearly recorded on RoRs.

Of the 7,797 kisams, 151 belong to forest land and 1,308 pertain to government land. The rest 6,338 have been classified into 12 major kisams.The move will bring about a universal nomenclature for ease of understanding, parity in fixation of fair and equitable rent in the State.