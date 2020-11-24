BJP chief JP Nadda’s Odisha visit to strengthen party base

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP JP Nadda is likely to visit the State either in December this year or in January 2021 for an extensive deliberation with leaders and party workers on organisational issues.“This will be a part of his 120-day nation-wide tour to tone up the party and chalk out strategy to realise the unfinished agenda of ‘Mission-120’ set by his predecessor Amit Shah,” said State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan.

Although details of Nadda’s itinerary has not been finalised, Harichandan said the BJP president will be in the State for three days. He will have meetings with presidents and other functionaries of booth, mandal and district committees of the party. He will have separate meetings with MPs, MLAs and State functionaries of the party. “It will be an attempt to galvanise the booth level workers and motivate them to work hard to bring the BJP to power,” Harichandan said.

This will be Nadda’s first visit to the State after taking over the charge of party president. He will take stock of the organisational issues and the progress achieved in the State after he took over the mantle from Shah. A tough task master Shah was visiting the State more frequently to Odisha before the 2019 General Elections to bring a change in the fortune of the party in the State. Nadda will focus on the regions where the BJP failed to win both in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls despite improving the vote share compared to the 2014 elections.

Nadda last week praised the party workers for the rise in the voting percentage of BJP in 2019 elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha and winning maximum seats from tribal dominated constituencies.