Custodial death of Tariq Salem: Victim’s injury video goes viral

RDCC chief George Tirkey has demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:22 AM

custodial death

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The alleged custodial death of Tariq Salem at Birmitrapur took a new turn on Monday after a video clip purportedly indicating torture of the victim surfaced on social media platforms.

The clip of 10.19 minute duration, shot just before the burial, shows injury marks on Tariq’s body. The video, claimed to have been shot by Tariq’s family, was  initially posted in a WhatsApp group and later went viral on other social media platforms.  

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) president and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey asked the government to pay `15 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and initiate criminal proceedings against the guilty policemen along with their dismissal from service. 

Tirkey warned of hitting the streets on December 3 with shutdown of Birmitrapur town if his demands are not met. A memorandum was also sent to DGP Abhay through the office of DIG (WR) in this regard.  

Police had taken Tariq Salem (26) into custody from Simdega in Jharkhand on November 18 in connection with the kidnapping of a Rourkela-based businessman. He was declared brought dead at Rourkela Government Hospital the next day. 

Tariq’s mother Mumtaz Begum said her son was innocent and alleged that he was tortured to death. Earlier, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath had said the autopsy on Tariq’s body was done as per NHRC guidelines by a team of doctors and the entire process videographed. She said a DSP rank officer was entrusted to inquire into the death, adding requisition would also be made for a judicial probe.

A day after the incident, the DGP had placed Biramitrapur IIC Smruti Prava Pradhan under suspension for gross misconduct. 

