Dhauli needs attention, Bhubaneswar MP to CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State Government’s focus is on the development of the tourism sector in Odisha, Dhauli - one of the top tourist attractions located just 15 km from the Capital city - is languishing for want of proper maintenance and lack of implementation of a holistic development plan.

A comprehensive development plan for Dhauli, prepared by architectural firm Karan Grover and Associates, is gathering dust since 2005, though on the basis of which the Tourism Ministry had sanctioned Rs 5 crore under its programme ‘Destination Development Plan’.

The sorry state of affairs in one of the top tourist attractions of the country was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by national BJP spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi in a letter on Monday. Sarangi had visited Dhauli and its surrounding areas on the invitation of the Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha on November 15 and interacted with its members as well as local residents.

Sarangi alleged that a large portion of the Central fund has been misappropriated and another part was diverted for activities other than the components for which it was released. The Ministry of Tourism had reservations about such diversion following which the State government made additional provision under the State plan, she added.

The Bhubaneswar MP said that the Chief Minister will be saddened to see if he finds time to visit Dhauli, that additional funds from the Centre as well the State plan have not been utilised gainfully and Dhauli today has no sign of worthwhile development. The parking arrangement, souvenir shops, operation of battery operated houses to ferry tourists, development of pathways from the foothold of the Stupa have not been done as per plan suggested by the architectural firm. “In fact, the dome of the Stupa today has developed cracks and is crying for immediate attention,” she said.

In view of the prevailing situation at Dhauli, Sarangi requested the Chief Minister to order a thorough investigation into the siphoning of funds running into crores of rupees and implement the comprehensive development plan prepared by Karan Grover and Associates.

Sarangi alleged that more than `1 crore collected as toll from tourist vehicles going to Dhauli is also lying unutilised in the account of Dhauli Development Committee which is headed by the district collector. “This amount should be utilised for extending partial support to Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha and also for maintenance and upkeep of the dome and its surroundings,” she added.

The BJP leader, however, said that though she had written a few letters to the Chief Minister earlier, she has not received any acknowledgement or note on action taken by his office. This is in sharp contrast to the instructions issued by the State government and the Centre with regard to references made by public representatives.

