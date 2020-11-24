STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gajapati experiments with Kadaknath farming

The chicks are now grown up and weigh around one and half kg, but we are unable to sell them due to absence of marketing facilities, they said. 

Published: 24th November 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kadaknath chicken

Kadaknath chicken

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect livelihood of people across the State, tribal-dominated Gajapati district has turned to the exotic Kadaknath chicken to generate employment for the people. 

Keeping in mind the high demand for Kadaknath - a protein-rich breed of chicken from tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh (MP) - and the low costs involved in rearing it, the district administration procured fowls in April and supplied those to women self help groups (WSHGs) for commercial rearing. The poultry breed is famous for its black meat, high protein, low fat and cholesterol apart from a distinct taste. 

The pilot project is being sponsored by Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihoods Programme (OTELP) of the SC/ST Development department.  OTELP programme manager Pravat Kumar Ghadei said,” We started the project in April in Mohana and R. Udayagiri blocks, and recently in Rayagada block. We have selected nine WSHGs in these blocks to rear the chicken as a source of income, and provided them with 1,200 chicks with their feed for three months, free of cost,” he said.

The OTELP staff have trained the WSHGs and are in constant touch with the members to monitor the rearing process, he said.However, the latter are lamenting that they are unable to reap the expected benefits. The chicks are now grown up and weigh around one and half kg, but we are unable to sell them due to absence of marketing facilities, they said. 

Apart from being confined to rural areas, the breed is also not fetching the standard market price. “In Madhya Pradesh, Kadaknath is priced at Rs 450-Rs 500 per kg but here we have to sell the whole fowl at a meagreRs 150,” said Soloni Raita, a WSHG member. 

As the breed is yet to be sold in urban markets, the viability of the project is yet to be assessed. “The black meat of Kadaknath has a unique taste. The fowls are growing fast but we are yet to access the urban market,” said Surya Jani, another WSHG member.

Gajapati is the second district after Balasore to get the exotic breed as an income-generation source for women SHG members. Kadaknath is mainly reared in MP’s Jhabua and got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadaknath chicken Odisha
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp