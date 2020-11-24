STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC sets 10-day deadline for Odisha Govt to finalise fee waiver for private schools

The three PILs were filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Mohamed Mustaq and Prahallad Rout.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

fees

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set a 10-day deadline for the State government to come up with a proposal indicating a standardised fee waiver rate for all private schools for the Covid-19 period.The High Court set the deadline while hearing three PILs which had sought waiver of school fees for students of private schools in view of the pandemic.

The government had earlier filed an affidavit urging the Court to endorse the MoU signed by all stakeholders following a mediation conducted by the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education department. 

As per the MoU, the flat rate included waiver of 26 per cent (pc) for school fees above Rs one lakh per annum, 25 pc for fees from Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum, 20 pc for Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, 15 pc for Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 pc for 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum and 7.5 pc for Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 per annum. No waiver has been agreed for school fees up to Rs 6,000.

When the case came up on Monday, the HC asked the government to propose a uniform reduction in tuition fees. As Advocate General AK Parija sought time to take instructions from the government on the matter, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath adjourned hearing to December 2.

The three PILs were filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Mohamed Mustaq and Prahallad Rout. The petitioners expected exemption of tuition fees by the private schools as the government had declared the pandemic as a disaster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha school fee waiver Odisha
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp