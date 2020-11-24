HC sets 10-day deadline for Odisha Govt to finalise fee waiver for private schools

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set a 10-day deadline for the State government to come up with a proposal indicating a standardised fee waiver rate for all private schools for the Covid-19 period.The High Court set the deadline while hearing three PILs which had sought waiver of school fees for students of private schools in view of the pandemic.

The government had earlier filed an affidavit urging the Court to endorse the MoU signed by all stakeholders following a mediation conducted by the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education department.

As per the MoU, the flat rate included waiver of 26 per cent (pc) for school fees above Rs one lakh per annum, 25 pc for fees from Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum, 20 pc for Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, 15 pc for Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 pc for 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum and 7.5 pc for Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 per annum. No waiver has been agreed for school fees up to Rs 6,000.

When the case came up on Monday, the HC asked the government to propose a uniform reduction in tuition fees. As Advocate General AK Parija sought time to take instructions from the government on the matter, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath adjourned hearing to December 2.

The three PILs were filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Mohamed Mustaq and Prahallad Rout. The petitioners expected exemption of tuition fees by the private schools as the government had declared the pandemic as a disaster.