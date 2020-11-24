STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Malnourished 7-year-old admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Odisha  

Since Brahmananda’s village is far from Dhenkanal town, his parents were unable to take him to the hospital.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

RBSK officials with Brahmananda Hembrum at Cuttack Sishu Bhawan on Monday

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The State government on Monday reached out to Brahmananda Hembrum, a severely malnourished seven-year-old who had been suffering in the absence of proper healthcare and nutrition. 

The differently-abled child was admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack after a  team of officials visited his home at Phuljhari village in Kankadahada block and interacted with his parents.

Brahmananda’s treatment expenses will be borne under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), said  district manager SR Samantray. 

The government action came soon after Brahmananda’s plight was highlighted in The New Indian Express on November 22.

Samantray said the child was brought by his parents to the district headquarters hospital in September last year. Since Brahmananda’s village is far from Dhenkanal town, his parents were unable to take him to the hospital. He was also deprived of treatment at the district early intervention centre, which worsened his condition. 

Besides, the block administration of Kankadahada sent Brahmananda’s file to the Kamakshyanagar sub-collector’s office for release of disability pension of `700 from this month onwards. Kamakshyanagar sub-collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said the child’s file will be processed on priority basis in order to release the pension as soon as possible.  On Sunday, DRDA project director Narottam Behera had directed the block administration of Kankadahada to extend need-based assistance to the child.

Sustaining only on rice and salt, Brahmananda had been struggling for survival as his poor parents Kanhu Hembrum and Sukanti could not afford proper healthcare facilities for him.

The village amid dense forests, is situated almost 70 km from the district headquarters and there had been absolute lack of intervention in the matter by the local administration.  Brahmananda was born normal but months after his birth, he developed symptoms of malnutrition. Sukanti had said they are helpless as the government is yet to reach out to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha abandoned children Cuttack sishu bhawan
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp