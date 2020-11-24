Malnourished 7-year-old admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Odisha  

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The State government on Monday reached out to Brahmananda Hembrum, a severely malnourished seven-year-old who had been suffering in the absence of proper healthcare and nutrition.

The differently-abled child was admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack after a team of officials visited his home at Phuljhari village in Kankadahada block and interacted with his parents.

Brahmananda’s treatment expenses will be borne under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), said district manager SR Samantray.

The government action came soon after Brahmananda’s plight was highlighted in The New Indian Express on November 22.

Samantray said the child was brought by his parents to the district headquarters hospital in September last year. Since Brahmananda’s village is far from Dhenkanal town, his parents were unable to take him to the hospital. He was also deprived of treatment at the district early intervention centre, which worsened his condition.

Besides, the block administration of Kankadahada sent Brahmananda’s file to the Kamakshyanagar sub-collector’s office for release of disability pension of `700 from this month onwards. Kamakshyanagar sub-collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said the child’s file will be processed on priority basis in order to release the pension as soon as possible. On Sunday, DRDA project director Narottam Behera had directed the block administration of Kankadahada to extend need-based assistance to the child.

Sustaining only on rice and salt, Brahmananda had been struggling for survival as his poor parents Kanhu Hembrum and Sukanti could not afford proper healthcare facilities for him.

The village amid dense forests, is situated almost 70 km from the district headquarters and there had been absolute lack of intervention in the matter by the local administration. Brahmananda was born normal but months after his birth, he developed symptoms of malnutrition. Sukanti had said they are helpless as the government is yet to reach out to them.