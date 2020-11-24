Odisha FC partners with Khimji in ISL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC, the professional football club from Odisha, has partnered with Khimji Jewellers for the 7th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) which commenced on November 20 in Goa.

Director of Khimji Group Mitesh Khimji said, “We are very glad to be the official partner of Odisha FC, our State’s very own ISL team. Odisha FC’s last endeavour in its debut season was amazing and we hope to see a more powerful footprint this season.”

“As one of the oldest home grown business groups of Odisha since 1936, we feel the responsibility for such partnering and we look forward to be associated with more such ventures to encourage different talents and skills from the State,” he added.

State panel football referee Nirmal Mishra said Khimji’s interest in Odisha FC symbolises the corporate houses’ inclination towards new age sporting which on a larger scale will encourage more business entities in sports. Odisha FC had made its debut in 2019-20 season and finished in sixth position in the league table. The 2020-21 season is being played without spectators in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.