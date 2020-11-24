STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Set up industry or stop mining at Kodingamali: Koraput MP lashes out at Odisha govt

The Congress leader issued the warning on the back of Odisha Mining Corporation’s move to enhance mining capacity at the reserve from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA. 

Published: 24th November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Lashing out at the State government, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Monday warned of stopping bauxite mining at Kodingamali plateau if no industry is set up in the area. 

The Congress leader issued the warning on the back of Odisha Mining Corporation’s move to enhance mining capacity at the reserve from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA. 

Ulaka alo asked Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to cancel the public hearing to be conducted by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for Hindalco’s proposed refinery at Kongsariguda, scheduled to be held at Podapadi and Dharada villages in Rayagada on November 25 and Koraput on December 2. The hearing is meant to obtain forest and environment clearance for the project which envisages extracting bauxite from OMC’s mines in the area.  

Accusing OMC of influencing the locals and taking their signatures for the public hearing, he said the company must provide adequate compensation to land losers as per existing rates. Residents of peripheral villages have been opposing the public hearing.

Various sections of people have united to protest against the move. The Kodingamali Surakhya Manch (KSM) has been demanding to set up industries in the locality to cater to jobs needs of locals. 

The MP said there is huge resentment among locals against the proposed expansion of bauxite mine at the plateau. “The State government would be responsible for law and order situation in the area,” he said.Alleging that the Odisha government is selling bauxite extracted from Kodingamali to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd at `1,000 per tonne against `2,700 per tonne, the price fixed by Gujarat, Ulaka said the move is causing huge loss to the State exchequer. 

In 2007, the Koraput district administration had acquired 1,200 acre land for setting up Hindalco’s proposed refinery at Kongsariguda. The administration had promised jobs to land losers within five years of the plant establishment. However, the company has not yet started the project and erected a boundary wall on the land acquired for the purpose. 

KSM president Pradip Bagh said no public hearing was conducted by OSPCB for the ongoing bauxite mining at Kodingamali. He said OMC was illegally permitted to excavate 3 MTPA bauxite through Mythri Infra Ltd in 2017 to supply the raw material to Vedanta’s plant at Lanjigarh. 

OMC regional manager Hemant Singh said OMC is an applicant for public hearing, that is being conducted by OSPCB and the district administrations concerned. “The public hearing is being conducted as per norms,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saptagiri Ulaka Kodingamali plateau
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp