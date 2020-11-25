STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-extortion drive sees 104 arrests in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Ahead of the festive season, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi launched the initiative on October 16 to thwart extortion crimes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Published: 25th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The anti-extortion drive launched by Commissionerate Police has resulted in 104 anti-socials nabbed and put behind the bars in just one month.

Launched under the ‘Dada Bati Ku Naa’ Initiative, the Twin City registered 43 cases and arrested 48 anti-socials under Bhubaneswar Urban Police district while 49 cases were registered and 56 persons have been apprehended by Cuttack Urban Police District.

Ahead of the festive season, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi launched the initiative on October 16 to thwart extortion crimes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. To strengthen the drive, an anti-extortion helpline of Commissionerate Police was also launched by DGP Abhay on October 20.

In the Capital city, police submitted two externment proposals while reports under Section 110 of CrPC against 16 anti-socials. Bail cancellation was moved against two anti-socials, including gangster Raja Acharya, and 58 anti-socials involved in demanding extortion in the past have been identified for further verification, Sarangi said.

“On analysis, a majority of extortion activities in Bhubaneswar were found to be related to forcible collection of money by local clubs, associations and youths during sale and purchase of land and before the beginning of construction,” said DCP Umashankar Dash. Besides, extortionists were demanding money on a monthly basis from people running shops on Government land.

Police are emphasizing on collecting intelligence and encouraging citizens to lodge complaints to check the extortion menace. “We are regularly reviewing the pending extortion cases and priority is also being given to submit externment proposals and reports under Section 110 CrPC,” said Dash.

An anti-extortion task force is working under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani. While Quick Action Team (QAT) and the police officers of the Twin City are assisting the anti-extortion task force, people can also lodge their complaints through WhatsApp, SMS and Telegram.  

