Case against Odisha Ministers Pratap Jena, Dibya Shankar Mishra for Covid violation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) secretary Pradipta Kumar Das on Monday lodged complaint against Law Minister Pratap Jena and Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in Nischintakoili police station for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Das also submitted a petition to Cuttack Collector seeking necessary action against the two ministers for violating the norms.

Das alleged that even though the State government has banned political meetings till November 30 in view of the pandemic, the two ministers flouted the guidelines while inaugurating a 33/11 KV electric substation at Kendilo on November 19.

He further alleged that thousands of BJD workers took out a massive motorcycle rally to bring the two ministers from Asureswar square to the inauguration spot.

Both the ministers addressed a public meeting near the electric substation which was attended by over 3,000 BJD workers of Mahanga Assembly segment. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani assured him to take necessary action within 5 days.