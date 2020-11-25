STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s mosquito control plans in unskilled staff hands

A city-based entomologist said there is a need for skilled staff who should be trained on mosquito control methods and use of larvicides. 

Published: 25th November 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mosquito menace has turned alarming in the Millennium City which recorded a mosquito density index (number of mosquitoes per trap) of over 65 so far this month against 45 to 50 last month.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) which should have planned measures to curb mosquito population much ahead of the breeding season from October to December, has hurriedly started programme in November after a report on the issue was published in TNIE.

The civic body has engaged four multi-purpose health supervisors (MPHS) in National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme(NVBDCP) to coordinate and supervise anti-larval operations in the city.

However, it is alleged that the CMC’s anti-larval operation is not yielding desirable results as it is being carried out by unskilled staff. 

A city-based entomologist said there is a need for skilled staff who should be trained on mosquito control methods and use of larvicides. 

The CMC has three sanctioned posts of filaria inspectors(FI) and one malaria inspector. 

While two FI posts are vacant, two filaria supervisors are working as in-charge FIs which is affecting NVBDCP work.

To manage the mosquito eradication programme, the civic body has engaged 4 MPHS in NVBDCP activities in the city.

However, the 4 MPHSs are yet to be trained on using the larvicides and conducting fogging for successful anti-larval operation. 

While no step is being taken for filling up the vacant posts, the civic body is yet to adopt modern methods and technology in carrying out mosquito eradication programme. Locals alleged that though the civic body is claiming to have been using anti-larva oil in drains, there is no supervision of the work or fogging.

City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra refused to comment on the issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC Cuttack
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp