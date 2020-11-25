Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s mosquito control plans in unskilled staff hands

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mosquito menace has turned alarming in the Millennium City which recorded a mosquito density index (number of mosquitoes per trap) of over 65 so far this month against 45 to 50 last month.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) which should have planned measures to curb mosquito population much ahead of the breeding season from October to December, has hurriedly started programme in November after a report on the issue was published in TNIE.

The civic body has engaged four multi-purpose health supervisors (MPHS) in National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme(NVBDCP) to coordinate and supervise anti-larval operations in the city.

However, it is alleged that the CMC’s anti-larval operation is not yielding desirable results as it is being carried out by unskilled staff.

A city-based entomologist said there is a need for skilled staff who should be trained on mosquito control methods and use of larvicides.

The CMC has three sanctioned posts of filaria inspectors(FI) and one malaria inspector.

While two FI posts are vacant, two filaria supervisors are working as in-charge FIs which is affecting NVBDCP work.

However, the 4 MPHSs are yet to be trained on using the larvicides and conducting fogging for successful anti-larval operation.

While no step is being taken for filling up the vacant posts, the civic body is yet to adopt modern methods and technology in carrying out mosquito eradication programme. Locals alleged that though the civic body is claiming to have been using anti-larva oil in drains, there is no supervision of the work or fogging.

City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra refused to comment on the issue.