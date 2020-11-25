Jagatsinghpur Collector summoned over fund misuse

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, the Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has summoned Jagatsinghpur Collector and other officials on Wednesday for further action on alleged misappropriation of funds during execution of MGNREGS projects in Gopalpur panchayat of Tirtol block.

Misappropriation of funds was alleged in execution of two MGNREGS projects involving renovation of Pradhansahi pond for Rs 2.73 lakh and earth filling around the house of Satyanarayan Mohapatra of Gopalpur in 2018-19 financial year. As per investigation conducted by a team formed by the then project director of DRDA, the projects were executed on private land in violation of MGNREGS guidelines.

Basing on the probe report, former Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra had issued an order to recover rS 5.67 lakh from sarpanch of Gopalpur panchayat Niyati Swain, panchayat executive officer Himansu Nayak and gram rozgar sevak Soumya Ranjan Swain on January 29 this year.

The BDO of Tirtol was directed by the project director of DRDA to recover the amount and deposit it in the State Employment Guarantee Fund (SEFG) account within five days but nothing was done in this regard. In September, Rashmi Ranjan Dash of Putting village in Gopalpur panchayat filed a writ petition in the High Court against the sarpanch, principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, Collector, Project Director of DRDA and BDO Tirtol.

Earlier the district administration had suspended panchyat executive officer of Gopalpur panchyat under Tirtol block Himansu Nayak from duty for his involvement in illegal selection of beneficiaries and distribution of pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana scheme.