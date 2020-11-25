No congregation on Kartika Purnima in view of COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Tuesday prohibited congregation at river ghats and water bodies and imposed restriction on mass bathing on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on November 30 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually a large of number of people congregate at water bodies, sea shore and river banks to take bath in the morning hours and sail miniature boats as part of a tradition on the full moon day of holy month Kartika.

Besides, Boita Bandana Utsav and Bali Jatra are also organised in several parts of the State where week-long big fairs are arranged attracting huge crowd.

Considering that such congregations have large potential for spread of coronavirus infection, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has issued an order banning the fairs and restricting the activities like mass bathing and sailing of miniature boats.

“Congregation at river ghats, near other water bodies to take bath and sail miniature boats on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on November 30, conduct of Bali Yatra on the occasion or on the days following and all other congregations relating to Kartika Purnima and Bada Osha shall remain prohibited throughout the State,” the order stated.

The direction came days after the State Government imposed restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations and mass bathing at river banks on November 20 and 21 for containment of spread of virus infection. People were advised to perform in-house puja in complete adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols and avoid mass gathering. Any person found violating the Government direction will be liable for punishment.