Odisha CM writes to PM, seeks national guidelines for Class X, XII Board exams amid pandemic

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Centre seeking national guidelines for

conducting Class X and Class XII examinations of 2020-21 academic session that are likely to be deferred in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister stated that all enrolled students, their parents and teachers are in a state of uncertainty due to absence of clarity on the academic session.

"As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of higher education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the States for framing appropriate strategy. It will also help students, who are anxious about the examination dates, to plan and prepare accordingly," Naveen wrote.

Stating that all educational institutions in Odisha are closed since March 17 following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chief Minister said the state government has decided to keep educational institutions closed till December 31 in view of the safety and security of students.

Though the government has been trying to reach out to maximum number of students digitally through different modes, it is not possible to cover all students and prepare them to face board examinations and different competitive examinations, he admitted.

The Centre should frame guidelines on the conduct of matriculation and higher secondary examinations and immediately bring clarity on the timelines for larger interest of the students, Naveen demanded.