Odisha man sets 16-year-old daughter on fire over property fear, arrested

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man allegedly set his 16-year-old daughter on fire for fear of having to part with a share of his property at Debripali village within Belpada police limits on Tuesday. The girl was rescued by neighbours and rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. But, as she had sustained critical burn injuries, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

The girl was born to the first wife of the accused Arakhita Nag (42). Her parents had separated five years back and she had been staying with her mother Kamala at her uncle’s house since. However, the girl had recently returned to her father’s house following a decision taken by the village committee.

Arakhita had remarried after his divorce with Kamala. When she returned, he was afraid she would demand her share of the property. To get rid of her, he allegedly poured kerosene on the girl and set her afire.The victim’s mother filed a complaint with police and Arakhita has been arrested.