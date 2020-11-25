Stone-laden trucks seized near Odisha's Similipal

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The seizure of six stone-laden trucks near Similipal Tiger Reserve on Tuesday has set off alarm bells, with environmentalists accusing forest officials of turning a blind eye to illegal quarrying in the eco-sensitive area.

At around 12 noon, forest officials of Pithabata range seized six trucks transporting stones illegally from Gundihudi near the tiger reserve under Shyamakhunta block. Pithabata ranger LD Behera said on being detained, owners of the trucks furnished documents which permitted them to transport stones in Kaptipada block.

“As their statements and documents did not match, we seized the vehicles. We will prepare a seizure report and divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baripada will fix the fine amount,” Behera added.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have raised questions on the efficiency of forest officials as despite imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, blasting of stones continues in the tiger reserve.

They alleged more than 60 crusher units and quarries are illegally operating near the tiger reserve (STR) without having NOC from the administration and pollution certificates. Around 150 to 200 trucks are engaged in transporting stones from Similipal.