STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Women lead way in paddy purchase in Odisha

They were also acquainted with the P-PAS system before being given charge of different PPCs. 

Published: 25th November 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer winnowing paddy in Kendrapara district.

A farmer winnowing paddy in Kendrapara district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: For the first time, 22 women self-help groups (SHGs) have been entrusted with the task of procuring paddy during the kharif season in the district this year. The paddy procurement started on November 18. 

A total of 79 paddy procurement centres (PPC) have been set up this season. While Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) will procure paddy from 28,209 farmers across 57 PPCs in the district, the rest 22 PPCs with 5,532 registered farmers will be managed by the women SHGs.

These include three PPCs in Nuapada block, four each in Khariar, Boden and Sinapali besides seven in Komna.

Civil Supplies Officer, Nuapada Krushna Chandra Sethi said before the procurement process started, women members of the SHGs were properly trained about the process such as checking quality of paddy under FAQ norms, data entry and maintaining records. 

They were also acquainted with the P-PAS system before being given charge of different PPCs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Paddy
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp