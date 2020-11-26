275 illegal stone crushing units to be shut in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has issued an order to seal as many as 275 illegal stone crushing units operating in Dharmasala block of the district.

The Collector has formed a team for shutting down the units within 15 days. He has also asked the SP to provide adequate police personnel for carrying out the operation against illegal stone crushers in the district. “A special team has been formed comprising tehsildar and IIC of Dharmasala, an officer from Cuttack DFO, regional officer of OSPCB and an MVI of the RTO. The team along with adequate police force will seal the 275 illegal stone crushers operating in the Dharmasala tehsil,” Rathore said.

He said the special team will also keep a tab on new illegal stone crushers and those operating outside the jurisdiction of Dharmasala block. Besides, the existing practice of enforcement will continue with same vigour against illegal excavation and illegal transportation of minor minerals, primarily, black stone.