3 ANMs hospitalised during dharna over reinstatement  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three disengaged ANMs were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) on Wednesday after falling sick during their dharna in front of the collectorate.

Over 150 ANMs ,who were hired on contractual basis and then disengaged, have been sitting in front of the CDMO office for the last one week demanding their reinstatement and three months salary. Irked over the CDMO’s inaction, they resorted to stage dharna in front of the Collectorate on the day.

Sub collector of Baripada P Anvesha Reddy tried to pacify the agitators but they did not relent and warned of indefinite strike if their demands are not fulfilled.